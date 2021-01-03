Strs Ohio Invests $38,000 in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in At Home Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NYSE:HOME opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 11,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $256,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,998 shares of company stock worth $1,702,550. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

