Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Investar were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investar by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investar by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Investar by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Investar stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

