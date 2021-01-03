Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

