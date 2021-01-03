STK (STK) Price Down 10% This Week

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. STK has a total market cap of $267,699.63 and approximately $22,866.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STK has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STK token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00272465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.96 or 0.02015938 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official website is stktoken.com

STK Token Trading

STK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.