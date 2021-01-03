Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL opened at $69.33 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.