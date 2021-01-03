Steem Price Up 0% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Steem has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $64.37 million and $5.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,681.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.51 or 0.01109251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00220756 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 412,057,393 coins and its circulating supply is 395,083,299 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.