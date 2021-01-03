Steem Dollars Hits One Day Volume of $11.38 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00008305 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,431.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.01192494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00053399 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002721 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00210340 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,926,373 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

