StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 21,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $303.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

