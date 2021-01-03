Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0011

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $213,451.20 and approximately $4,008.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00247237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.28 or 0.01902860 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.