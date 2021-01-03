Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.79. 8,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCBFY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 18th. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.