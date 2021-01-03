Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 107,348 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 763.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

