Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $114,000 in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALOT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in AstroNova by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 550.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a P/E ratio of -81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.64. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

