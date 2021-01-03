Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $93,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

