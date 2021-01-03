Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $85,000 Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $90,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $643.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

