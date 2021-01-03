Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Hookipa Pharma worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

HOOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

