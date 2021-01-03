Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,283 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR opened at $11.65 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vector Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.