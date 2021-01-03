Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.75 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $423.04 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.