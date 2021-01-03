Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 14,440 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of EMCORE worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

EMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

