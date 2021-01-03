Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

FVE stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.