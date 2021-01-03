Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $6.02 million and $3.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

