SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.71. Approximately 45,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 42,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

