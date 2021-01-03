Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $43.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

SAH traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 300,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,699 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 102.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 122.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $7,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

