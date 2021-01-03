Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $268.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $925,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $2,635,000.

Snowflake stock traded down $19.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,313,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.67. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.