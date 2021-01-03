Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,368,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,694,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,286.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,857 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,156. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,873. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.