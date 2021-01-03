SmartMesh (SMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $90,546.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00261514 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.87 or 0.01902736 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

