Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report $19.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.73 million and the highest is $19.64 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $99,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $26,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 130,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,186. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

