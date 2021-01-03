Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $659.36

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $659.36 and traded as high as $721.62. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) shares last traded at $711.00, with a volume of 66,497 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £802.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 659.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 623.50.

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

