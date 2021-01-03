SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D) Trading Up 2.5%

SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €17.44 ($20.52) and last traded at €17.42 ($20.49). Approximately 23,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.00 ($20.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.19. The firm has a market cap of $344.55 million and a PE ratio of -10.16.

About SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

