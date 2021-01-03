Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 710,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,147. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

