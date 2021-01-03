SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,247,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,621. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 76.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in SiTime by 38.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

