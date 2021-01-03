Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $81.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,258. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $149.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

