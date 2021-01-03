Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $65.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

