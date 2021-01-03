ShipChain Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $639,443.91 and approximately $1,347.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00267890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.68 or 0.01983692 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

