ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0007

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $342,963.95 and $10.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00036964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00255838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $634.79 or 0.01942367 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars.

