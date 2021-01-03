Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,332 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of ChannelAdvisor worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 231,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 203,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOM opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

