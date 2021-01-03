Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,146 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 313,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 90,601 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE SRG opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.19. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

