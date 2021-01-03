Sei Investments Co. Has $737,000 Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of PC Connection worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PC Connection by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

