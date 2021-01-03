Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 146.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

