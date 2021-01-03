Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 23,353 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. FMR LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 341,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,280. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

