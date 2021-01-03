Sei Investments Co. Acquires 29,895 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 144.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of The RealReal worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,049. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

