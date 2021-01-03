Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.

Schrödinger stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $50,680,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $708,390.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,976,019 shares of company stock valued at $292,484,226.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

