Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 76.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

AXU opened at $3.17 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

