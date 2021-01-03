Scala (XLA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,334.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Scala has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $2,334.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00170380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00509043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019676 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.