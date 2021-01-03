Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.43 ($82.86).

Shares of BMW opened at €72.23 ($84.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.19.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

