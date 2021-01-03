Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

ROYMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.