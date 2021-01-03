Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $297.60

Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $297.60 and traded as high as $322.80. Rotork plc (ROR.L) shares last traded at $318.00, with a volume of 334,639 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 269 ($3.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.60.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

