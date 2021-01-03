Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. Rotork has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

