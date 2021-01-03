Robotina Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,340.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Robotina

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

