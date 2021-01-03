Robert W. Baird Raises Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $17.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

