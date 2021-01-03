Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

